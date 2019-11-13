If you want to experience a real "downer" then just drive around and look at all the dogs that are chained and penned usually in abysmal situations ... poor shelters, filthy surroundings, poor quality food, frozen water, exposure to the elements, isolation, etc. Often the miserable creatures are confined at the back of the lot as far from human contact as possible. Many are riddled with worms and other parasites that magnify their pitiful plights.
You know the scenario having witnessed it many times. You don't want to think about it so you just pass on by. Out of sight, out of mind ... right?
However the suffering continues but perhaps, just perhaps, you could have made a difference had you acted rather than looked away. Should you see a questionable situation ask law enforcement to investigate. Idaho does have animal cruelty laws and minimum care requirements however meager they are. And always ask for a "call-back" so that you will know that your request was followed up on and the resolution. Just maybe you might have improved a dog's life a bit. Wouldn't that be worth a good night's sleep?
Another suggestion ... take a picture (don't trespass) and post it on FACEBOOK. It's amazing what can happen there! Many a cruelty case has been brought to light there as posts are channeled to the authorities.
And if you are the perpetrator of such a situation then YOU are a WARDEN and THEY are Prisoners.
Andi Elliott
Hamer