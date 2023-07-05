June was National Dairy Month, providing an opportunity to celebrate one of Idaho’s economic engines.

The University of Idaho reports, “Idaho, ranking third in the United States for milk production, garnered its highest-ever milk revenues in 2022. With estimated cash receipts for 2022 of $4.2 billion, revenues from milk production are the highest of all agricultural commodities produced in Idaho.” However, inflation, supply chain issues, feed expenses and other contributors to soaring input costs drive up the cost to produce milk, making the break-even cost of milk production higher. As we look to the future of the dairy industry, we must continue to work to address the challenges facing Idaho dairy producers:

