To the Editor, The Jefferson Star:
What's happening to our boys? Why are they being side-lined?
Governor Little is supporting INL's program to "identify talented youth girls across Idaho" to study cyber security. So we don't have "talented" young boys?
Idaho State University has a POWER Careers program that "aims to provide women of all ages a pathway to a high-tech, high-wage, and high-demand career". Sorry boys…go find a truck driving school to attend.
The University of Idaho has sports programs just for girls. The Vandal Elite ID Camps is for "girls in the 8th to 12th grade...". Sorry again boys...you lose.
But you can bet money that if a girl wants to enter a boys' program, they will bend over backwards and grab their ankles to accommodate her.
How is this not blatant discrimination? The Federal Government Title IX program states that an educational institution that receives federal funding may not discriminate on the basis of sex. Its purpose was to eliminate “gender discrimination in education”. But if the discrimination is against boys then it’s ok? Is this how it works?
Recent statistics show that women will comprise more than 56 percent of students on campuses nationwide (US Dept of Education stats). Some 2.2 million fewer men than women will be enrolled in college this year. (2017) And the trend continues. By 2026, 57 percent of college students will be women. Our boys are experiencing “reverse discrimination” which in any form is a negative concept and breeds nothing but resentment.
Our boys are as great an asset to this country as are our girls and should be treated with the same respect and equal opportunities. So why are we relegating them to third rate status. "Chopped Liver" so to speak.
And for inquiring minds, I have a son and a daughter neither of which do I want to experience discrimination in any form.
Andi Elliott
Hamer