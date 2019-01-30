CLARIFICATION—The opinion piece titled “State of the State fails to address concerns for Idaho” in the Jan. 16 edition of The Jefferson Star, submitted by Madison Liberty Institute Communications Intern Amanda Penrod, has the incorrect author credited for the piece. Penrod informed The Jefferson Star Jan. 22 that she was not the author of the piece and that the correct author is Dr. Ron Nate of the Madison Liberty Institute. The Jefferson Star apologizes for this error.
Welcome to our new website. We have a new login system for you to access the full newspaper online. Please click here to learn how to activate your new account. Bear with us as we move into this new site and bring over all our old articles and photos.