Common school bond concerns addressed
Dear Editor;
We have added over 800 students in the last 5 years and currently have over 6660. Growth trends in housing indicated we will add another 1000-1300 in the next 5 years.
Levy Rate and Taxes: This bond will not raise the tax levy rate. Taxes in general will increase as property values increase. In comparison to other school districts around us, our levy rate is not the lowest or highest.
New Middle School: There are several ways the district is saving money. One is they selected a builder who has plans already designed, and we customize the last portion of the design to meet our specific needs. This also moves up the construction timeline. One feature of this specific design is lockdown pods for emergencies.
Roberts Elementary Gym: It’s true Roberts is a smaller school with a multipurpose room, but they still have regular (or larger) class sizes for PE. The folded tables are a safety hazard standing in the room for PE. Some parents who come to school programs and activities have to listen in the hall because there isn’t enough room. It’s inadequate for youth sports team practices. Due to weather, there are many days when kids have to have recess in the classroom because there isn’t a space large enough to safely hold a physical recess indoors. This project also includes a parking lot expansion and storage. There are approximately 40 parking spaces at the school, not near enough for events that involve families. There is also a storage container in the parking lot because there isn’t adequate storage in the school.
Farnsworth Middle: It’s not comparable to Rigby Middle School right now due to inadequate facilities. This bond will add space including cooking and ag classrooms, expanding existing facilities to hold more students and offer more education opportunities.
Practice Facility: About 50% of students are involved in a sport program! 10% on the track team alone! Every student must take PE annually. We have a large marching band that will use the facility in bad weather. This facility can also be used for things like assemblies, community events, high school graduation if ever needed. In winter we have open gyms for track, baseball, and softball competing with boys and girls varsity and jv basketball, boys and girls wrestling teams, cheer, dance, and band. There isn’t enough room for them all in the current facilities. Tennis currently has to go to Idaho Falls for practice. All spring sports in Idaho have bad weather but our competitors to the south often have dry fields weeks sooner. The community will have access in the mornings, evenings, and weekends.
This is part of a long term plan. In a few years more bonds will fall off our taxes and we will eventually bond to build a new high school. This will not replace the existing high school; it will be a second high school in our district, similar to Skyline and Idaho Falls. We already own ground for this high school, and it will share the practice facility and the career technical education center. The middle school needs are more immediate, and the CTE center will help alleviate some of the overcrowding at the high school for now as well.
The administrators and board are not trying to “keep up with Madison” but It’s true we face many of the same growth issues, have many of the same needs, and even tour their facilities and others when making decisions for our own. Other districts visit our facilities. We ARE competing with other school districts in preparing our kids to compete for jobs and college admissions. Attend a couple meetings, and you’ll hear the passion for our kids.
Kara Welch
Roberts, ID