District 35 Senator: Van Burtenshaw
P: (208) 663-4607 E: vburtenshaw@senate.idaho.gov
District 35A Representative: Jerald Raymond
P: (208) 317-8777 E: jraymond@house.idaho.gov
District 35B Representative: Rod Furniss
P: (208) 589-1100 E: rfurniss@house.idaho.gov
Jefferson County Commissioner District 1: Shayne Young
P: (208) 521-6403 E: syoung@co.jefferson.id.us
Jefferson County Commissioner District 2: Scott Hancock
P: (208) 521-6554 E: shancock@co.jefferson.id.us
Jefferson County Commissioner District 3: Roger Clark
P: (208) 317-8540 E: rclark@co.jefferson.id.us
Clark County Commissioner District 1: Nick Hillman
P: (208) 778-5353 E: nhillman@co.clark.id.us
Clark County Commissioner District 2: Greg Shenton
P: (208) 374-5274 E: gshenton@co.clark.id.us
Clark County Commissioner District 3: Macoy Ward
P: (208) 589-0969 E: cccward@co.clark.id.us