We live in an unprecedented time as proven by this social experiment of control of the masses by fear. Had the government issued a law revoking our right to assembly, to practice our religion and the pursuit of happiness i.e. work and earn, we would have been up in arms literally.
In California, 800+ abortions are performed daily and none seems concerned. We have still had more deaths in the U.S. by flu than by CV-19. We did not react in this manner during measles or chicken pox outbreaks and we wouldn't have during this outbreak either if it hadn't been pushed on us through fear orchestrated by the media and health entities.
The Impact on the economy and our political freedoms will be much more damaging than the consequences of CV-19. Already we see ballots being mailed out to people with little or no control as to whether they are citizens or have to right to vote. Mail in voting will forever change our political future in America. These unprecedented actions are modern day copies of what Hitler did to control the masses and we have allowed it to work very well!
Kaylen Miskin
Rigby