Cover Your Assets - Gov. Little’s Immunity Plea

After concerned constituents pleaded for a special session to address Governor Little’s “emergency” orders, it appears we may get some true representation from our legislators, and reclaim the balance of power under which our state should legally function.
No, wait a minute--legislators will be called into Extraordinary session to mitigate the governor’s and others’ liability for the “emergency” that has existed since March and damaged our private sector (referred to as “non-essential” by Governor Little), as well as farming and ranching operations. Additionally, this lockdown has dramatically affected our families and every Idahoan — whether it be employment, education, or health (mental and physical).
It is easy to see, this is obviously a “cover your assets” situation by Governor Little and his cronies.
Several provisions of Little’s proposal should concern and alarm us:
1. Does the government response to “emergencies” generally follow established guidelines?
2. Do government officials often push the limits and overreach their lawful boundaries?
3. What funding is involved? (Always follow the money)
Here is one alarming example that raises questions:
“The immunity provided in this section shall not apply if a person fails to make a good faith effort to comply with a statute, rule, or lawful order of a government entity in effect at the time and such failure is the proximate cause of injury to another, nor shall it apply to acts or omissions that occur during a declared disaster or emergency that are unrelated to or unaffected by the declared disaster or emergency.”
Who determines if a “good faith” effort has been made? Who determines if the act or omission is unrelated or unaffected by the emergency?
We have recently experienced the heavy hand of the Idaho public health districts and the unelected bureaucrats using Idaho Code 39-419 to threaten individuals with a misdemeanor and/or imprisonment for failure to wear a mask in public or follow orders. Are we really willing to accept government edicts and mandates forced upon us by these unelected bureaucrats… bureaucrats that think themselves sovereign and unaccountable to WE THE PEOPLE?
Could failure to follow future edicts lead, for example, to cutting off power, water, or services to those people and businesses who do not comply? Will businesses be forced to require a COVID-19 vaccine for employees as a condition of employment? Could a “lawful order” include some type of restriction on firearms ownership?
The government argues their actions are only being carried out in the name of safety, to “protect us,” and for the “greater good” of society. But is it? Let us not forget:
“Those who would give up essential liberty to purchase a little temporary safety, deserve neither liberty nor safety.” — Benjamin Franklin
How much control are we willing to accept in exchange for security? Law is supposed to begin with WE THE PEOPLE. “Emergencies” will always be used to assert power and control over those who allow it. We cannot… we must not stand idly by and just do nothing. Now is the time to act!
So, what can YOU do?
First, you can start by spreading the word about the “special session” on August 24, 2020. Second, you should contact your state senator and representatives. Ask them if they support the Governor’s immunity plea deal with the state legislature — and why or why not. However, if you are concerned like I am, insist they VOTE NO. Third, if you have time, you might also want to voice your concerns to House and Senate leadership — House Speaker Scott Bedke and Senate Pro Tem Brent Hill.
The future of Idaho depends to a great degree on what WE THE PEOPLE do now. Do we push back on the control Governor Little has forcefully taken this year? Do we allow Little and his cronies to “cover their assets” and continue down this path of domination and power? Or, do we stand up and say enough already, and RESTORE BALANCE between the government and WE THE PEOPLE?
“It does not take a majority to prevail… but rather an irate, tireless minority, keen on setting brushfires of freedom in the minds of men.” – Samuel Adams