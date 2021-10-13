Washington, D.C.--U.S. Senators Mike Crapo and Jim Risch (both R-Idaho) joined Senator John Cornyn (R-Texas) and 18 of their Republican colleagues in sending a letter to Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Alejandro Mayorkas to address reports that thousands of migrants in Del Rio, Texas, were released into the interior of the U.S. instead of facing removal as the Administration had previously pledged.
“While we applaud the Administration’s original stated intent to expel the majority of migrants under the CDC’s Title 42 order or to expeditiously remove them, we are concerned that DHS did not actually carry out this plan, deployed resources in a manner that weakened border security, and undermined the deterrent effect of any future statements that the Biden Administration will enforce our immigration laws at the border,” the senators wrote.
“DHS has openly admitted that the rapid influx of Haitian migrants into the interior was orchestrated by smuggling organizations, which only makes some aspects of the agency’s response more puzzling.”
“The Administration’s response to the ongoing border crisis only makes it more likely that we will continue to experience surges like the one in Del Rio.”
The letter was signed by Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky) and Senators James Lankford (R-Oklahoma), Roger Wicker (R-Mississippi), Kevin Cramer (R-North Dakota), Mike Rounds (R-South Dakota), Susan Collins (R-Maine), Marsha Blackburn (R-Tennessee), Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), Rick Scott (R-Florida), Roger Marshall (R-Kansas), Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Mississippi), Thom Tillis (R-North Carolina), Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), John Thune (R-South Dakota), Jerry Moran (R-Kansas), Steve Daines (R-Montana), Tom Cotton (R-Arkansas) and Todd Young (R-Indiana).