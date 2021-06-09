Well, I am glad to see that I am not the only one that Idaho Senator Van Burtenshaw doesn't respond to. The Adams Publishing group extended an opportunity to our District 35 representatives to inform their constituents about the legislation that was passed or failed in the current legislative session and what future legislation they might be interested in sponsoring. Representatives Hanks and Furniss gave some great explanations in response to Adams Publishing's offer. Burtenshaw...crickets.
Andi Elliott
Hamer