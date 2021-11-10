Washington, D.C.--U.S. Senator Mike Crapo (R-Idaho), Ranking Member of the Senate Finance Committee, is requesting details about what is being publicly marketed as a “new approach” to the Administration’s financial reporting regime, under which Americans’ private financial information will be reported to the Internal Revenue Service from financial institutions. Crapo also clarified that any “new version before Congress” is not something that has been made public or is in any sense before Congress as a whole.
On Tuesday, October 19, Treasury issued a “fact sheet” outlining select new details on the IRS reporting proposal—a proposal that has not seen the light of day, been provided to Senate Republicans, or received any public or Congressional scrutiny in the form of hearings or a markup of legislative text in the committee of jurisdiction.
Ranking Member Crapo requested that Treasury provide details of their understanding of whatever it is that constitutes Democrats’ new proposal to monitor personal financial information of virtually all American taxpayers.
From the letter:
“Yesterday’s fact sheet from Treasury identifies that ‘Congress reviewed the Administration’s proposed tax compliance reform’ and ‘has crafted a new approach to include an exemption for wage and salary earners and federal program beneficiaries.’ To be clear, Congress as a whole has not crafted a new approach. Instead, there have been ongoing reports of an evolving set of possible carve-outs and carve-ins and threshold changes to the Administration’s Green Book proposal, under development by Members of one party. The ‘revised approach’ to which Treasury’s fact sheet refers has not been made publicly available.”
“Because of the sweeping nature of the privacy-invading regime envisioned by one political party and the clear public opposition to having taxpayers’ private financial institutions reporting on their financial activities to the IRS, I ask that you provide details of what Treasury now describes as ‘the current proposal’ for the reporting regime. What is the reporting threshold? What inflows and outflows are carved out or carved in? How can it be credibly claimed, especially with a proposal granting ‘broad authority’ to Treasury to impose whatever regulations it desires surrounding the reporting regime, that audit rates for anyone with ‘actual income’ below $400,000 will not increase? What is the current proposal in legislative-text form? What is the current proposal even in outline form?”