"Light Blue" Representatives....that's what Idaho District 35 voters have sent to Boise: Burtenshaw, Raymond, and Furniss...Three Peas In Pod. Yet they ran as solid "Red" Conservatives. But votes don't lie. However if you are a farmer or rancher you should be very pleased with their voting records. BUT if you are one of the "We the People" who expect representation for the rest of us, then you will not be happy with their votes.
For example, Raymond voted "in committee" to continue with Common Core but when it failed, he then switched and voted to end it. Raymond opposed limiting bond elections. Aren't taxpayers sick of schools rerunning failed school bonds?
Again, I implore voters. Educate yourselves. Know what you're voting for or against. Stop supporting the "good ole' boys" or the "familiar" names. We've got some good Conservatives running this time around.
Former Representatives Karey Hanks and Ron Nate have thrown their hats in the ring. Karey has proven herself in the fight against Common Core and the Fremont County "animal overpass." Nate is well-known for his support of our Constitution as is Dr. Jud Miller who is running for State Senate. Good solid Conservatives all. Send the "RED" Team to Boise this time!
Andi Elliott
Hamer