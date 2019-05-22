Domestic violence is abuse by one person to another; rich, poor, educated or not, young or old, could be a victim or the abuser. Behind closed doors the abuse occurs usually on women and children. You tube has short films to watch. One is “Love Shouldn’t Hurt’. Take a few minutes and learn about Domestic Violence(DV).
Seven siblings leave the dinner table scared and hungry. Dinner has been thrown to the floor, on the walls and is now dripping from the ceiling.
Yelling, physical fighting, slapping, between the parents. Their mother is cowering as she cannot defend herself.
Oldest child wants to call the police but there is no phone except the phone in daddy’s pocket. Never think about going to neighbors home for help because daddy will get mad and start on the child.
“None of the neighbors business,” he would say.
These children are victims just as their mom is a victim. Mental abuse and physical abuse from neglect is a side effect of DV.
Maybe you do not want to get involved. You can be anonymous by calling for a welfare check thru the numbers listed below. Your information is never given out. It is better to be wrong than be right and not do anything. You could save the life of a child or that child’s mother. Take the time-make the call. These kids want an ending to their story. Make it a happy ending by making the call.
Domestic Violence happens in our neighborhoods. Check out the DV websites. Look at the statistics. It is scary! 50 percent of women murdered is result of domestic violence.
Do you have a feeling something is not right with a relative or a neighbor? Make the call. Save a life.
Listed are a few local numbers to call if you feel something is not right.
Rigby Police Department—208-745-1951; Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office —208-745-9210; Child protection services—855-552-5437 (statewide), 208-359-4750 (Rexburg), 208-528-5900 (Idaho Falls), 800-799-7233 (National hot line).