Vote ‘no’ to school bond
Dear Editor:
$80,000,000?
Please vote NO on March 8 on the proposed $80 million School Bond for Jefferson School District 251.
Do we need more schools? YES!
But there are better ways to use our tax dollars than open-ended spending on luxury items trying to “keep up” with Madison and Bonneville county school districts.
Contrary to the Bond promoters claim that this will not result in higher property taxes, ask yourself, “How is this bond (loan) going to get paid back?
True, the property tax levy rate will not increase, per se, but you will be assessed an additional $237.88 for every $100,000 dollars of assessed value of your property to pay for this bond. The median price of a home in Jefferson County is currently $450,000. With Homestead Exemption you will be taxed on $325,000. An additional $237.88 per $100,000 equals a property tax increase of $773.11 per year for the next 20 years! And property values are sure to increase in the future.
I urge you to go to the Jefferson County GIS web page (https://jeffgis.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webapp viewer/index.html ?id=e1de1c6048044 da2b4e89ec5b841f0db) and figure your own tax increase.
Then vote NO on March 8.
We can do better!
Garvin Smith
Rigby
Don’t accept selected truths on 251 Bond
Dear Editor:
Vote NO on Jefferson School District 251 $80 million bond on March 8. Bond meetings, Editorials and videos, tell selected truths to convince patrons to accept this high taxation.
Statement — “If the $80 million bond passes it will not increase the current tax levy rate of $424 per $100,000 assessed property tax value”. (Quote Jan. 17 East Idaho News). This leaves the impression that our taxes will not increase.
Fact — 2021 school tax levy was $364.38. One Bond was retired in 2021 so taxes should have decreased in 2022 by $178.26 per $100,000 to a tax rate of $186.12. If the Bond is passed the Levy would become $424 or an increase of $237.88 per $100,000 without the bond. My property valuation in 2021 was 10% higher than in 2020 and is predicted to rise by 10% per year (according to the assessor). At that rate our tax values would increase by 200% by the time this bond is repaid. Tax burden WILL increase dramatically. County taxes are also increasing.
Statement — The Bond language states, “The estimated average annual cost to the taxpayer on the proposed Bond Levy is a tax of $237.88 per $100,000.” This is misleading because it gives the impression that this is our total indebtedness.
Fact — The District saw the retirement of a Bond as making room for this $80 million Bond in the maximum bondage allowed by law. New Bond would indebt us again to 3 Bonds and an emergency Levy. This Bond would be an INCREASE of $237.88 per $100,000 bringing the total bonding to $424 per 100,000 valuation with that valuation increasing each year. In a few years when a bond is retired, the District will surely ask for another Bond because part of this bond is to purchase property where a future High School could be built.
Statement — 17 million is for a proposed indoor sport facility useable by the public when not being used by the school.
Fact — This is a selling point but in truth would rarely be available to the public. The main reason for this request is, Madison (with a much larger tax base) has one and we need to keep up with them. We don’t need glass houses and thousands wasted on empty space and architectural design that puts our children in bondage. We do need additional classrooms and improved education. We need to rethink where our money goes and get much more education for much less bondage. According to the Assessor, an average home in the county is $450,000 or $450,000 — $125,000 (Home Owners Exemption) = $325,000 or 3.25 x 424 = $1378 average school tax, increasing approximately 10% each year. Businesses do not receive an exemption. Please vote NO!
Kaylen Miskin
Rigby