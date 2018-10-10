To the Editor, The Jefferson Star:
For my entire life, I have heard of the toughness and resilience of Idahoans. On the first day of school this year, however, one of the Rigby coaches informed us that there was a vote at Rigby High School to remove the mile-run test because "they were worried that too many kids find it too difficult." The fact that a vote to end this basic test for high school P.E. succeeded, shows that my childhood belief of strong Idahoans is rather silly.
As much as I love watching and attending our rodeos and bull fights, this new proposal causes me to doubt the strength of the rising generation in Idaho. If high school students, at the peak of their youth, cannot run a mile for a final exam, we as a state should no longer consider ourselves resilient or strong. I have rarely participated in any official sports, although I enjoy athletic activities, but even I find no trouble in running the mile to test my effort and improvements.
The vote lowered the high school PE standard down to the same standard we use in 6th grade, for our 11-year olds: 1/2 mile. What's next? If some of the high school students feel that the Pythagorean theorem is too tough, are we going to have them practice their times tables and call it good?
In a time when obesity, heart disease, and general inactivity are a growing problem, how is it that we gritty Idahoans have chosen to lower the bar so far? I strongly suggest that there be reconsideration regarding the vote. Seriously, we can handle some hard things. It'll do us good.
Landen Richardson
Rigby