I’m concerned about the amount of knowledge lost over summer vacation. I feel that instead of having one big break, the School District should divide the summer break into the school year. So then we have the same amount of vacation days, but we remember more of what the educators are teaching us. When we have a long vacation we forget about what we learned the previous year, it makes it hard on the students, and even harder on the teachers, because they have to reteach the students what they forgot from the previous year.
By doing this, the students will be better educated and learning more in a shorter time period. They will be able to remember what they learned so the next year, teachers can move on quicker instead of having to review what the students were taught in the previous school year.
Collin Smith
Rigby