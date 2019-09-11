Fall migration is only just beginning and already we are seeing roadkill numbers rising on U.S. Highway 20. In the beginning of August, we had two moose killed on the Ashton Hill. Both were females, and one had engorged udders indicating she was likely pregnant or nursing. And just recently, on Aug. 24, a female black bear was hit and killed on Ashton Hill. The driver of the vehicle said the bear was moving very quickly and collided with the side of their camper and was dragged on the stairway of the camper. This is absolutely heartbreaking, infuriating and preventable. Lower speed limits and wildlife signage is not enough. We need wildlife crossings to prevent animals from running in front of traffic.
I’ve heard it said that “common sense solutions” are the way to go. By “common sense solutions” they mean lowering the speed limit. I think we must face up to the truth, that Idaho Transportation Department will not lower speed limits, as Highway 20 is designated a freight route. ITD is more interested in adding more lanes to this highway than they are in lowering the speed limit. With a wider highway animals are less inclined to cross the road. What will this do to wildlife’s ability to migrate to lower elevations for the winter? Without migration animals will die.
In this year, 2019, according to data retrieved from the Idaho Fish and Wildlife Information System (IFWIS) from Idaho Fish and Game, we have had 65 killed animals on our highways in Fremont County. This includes animals wolf-sized and larger. Ashton Hill and Graveyard Flats account for nearly half of these deaths, 30 animals. These tragic deaths are the reason we must come together and work toward implementing science-based solutions to protect wildlife in our community.
In 2018 (including fall and spring migrations), at least 161 animals larger than wolves were killed on roads in Fremont County, including one wolf and one mountain lion. This carnage must end. We are the gateway to Yellowstone, and as such have a responsibility to protect tourists using our roadways and the wildlife they are coming to see.
Idaho, we MUST do better. These tragedies are far too common. Speed limits and crossing signs are NOT enough. Write your legislators, contact ITD, let them know that you care about citizen safety on our highways and our wildlife.