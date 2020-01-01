Editor, Jefferson Star:
Many people read, with much excitement, the lead story in a recent edition of the Jefferson Star. There’s a possibility of Rigby obtaining a full-size statue of Philo T. Farnsworth.
The statue has sat for the past few decades in the U.S. Capitol as representation of a prominent Utah citizen. (Farnsworth was born in Beaver in 1906.)
Rigby and Jefferson County residents would welcome the fine Farnsworth statue with open-arms, which is great. However, there’s competition to relocate it at various sites in Utah and other places. Hopefully, the statue will wind up in Rigby where it really belongs.
Of course, just about everyone knows the story of Philo T. Farnsworth. He conceived the idea of the first workable, electronic television system near Rigby ninety-eight years ago.
But now, the question is: Where would the statue be located if we receive it?
I believe that it should definitely be displayed inside of a building, which would protect it. Outdoor elements, especially wintertime when this region experiences rugged weather with freezing rain, snow, hail, etc., would be injurious to the statue. Southern Idaho’s hot summer sun would certainly be harmful, too.
Also, the statue would likely become a target for vandalism.
The main criteria for a location should be in a heavily travelled area for maximum public exposure. Some suggestions include Rigby High School or one of our elementary schools. The statue could also be located in the Farnsworth TV & Pioneer Museum if certain criteria could be met.
People in this region have a strong, compelling reason for the Farnsworth statue. With persistence and donations of money, we should prevail.
Bob Ziel
Rigby