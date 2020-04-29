To the Citizens of Jefferson County: As an electrical contractor, I am an “Expert”in my field. This knowledge has come after 44 years of very hard work and experience in all types of electrical applications.
Mr. Mark Taylor, candidate for Jefferson County Prosecutor, states he doesn’t believe in “dabbling”in different types of law. He hopes to hire experts in criminal prosecution and merely act as the civil prosecutor. Really?? Should this be the attitude of an acting county prosecutor? Is this what we want for our county?
Isn’t it to our advantage to have a prosecutor with a much broader knowledge and experience under his belt?
A letter to the residents of Jefferson County from Sheriff Steve Anderson and a letter from members of the 7thJudicial District Bar indicate their concern over Mr. Taylor’s LACK of experience and knowledge. These individuals are “Experts”in their line of work.They understand what is needed for a county prosecutor to get the job done and get it right!
Jefferson County citizens, we need to do what my mother used to tell me, “Wake up and smell the coffee burning!” Let’s listen to the “Experts” and re-elect Paul Butikofer.
Paul H Field
Rigby