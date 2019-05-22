Good Job City of Rigby?
To the Editor, The Jefferson Star:
As many of you may have noticed, there was a paint crew going around our town painting the crosswalks this past week. What you might not have noticed is the lack of paint on the crosswalks along the Annis Hwy. I saw a little girl on her bike come inches from getting hit by a car at a stop sign on one of the corners today. Even if the crosswalk had had paint, there is still no sign warning of a PEDESTRIAN CROSSING AHEAD, no sign indicating that pedestrians may be present, certainly no sign proclaiming our love for the children. We love children on this side of town too! There is a fair amount of pedestrian traffic along the stretch of road between Stockham Blvd and the stop at Second North. This is due to the apartments on Stockham, Pleasant Valley Rd. Courthouse Way and Teton View along Annis Hwy (not really a Hwy) as well as moms with strollers and young kids on bikes and tricycles from Fourth North, Dove Ave and the Lake. Yet no walking or bike path and very limited sidewalks, they exist only at three of the four corners and have no painted markings or signs. No handicapped curb cuts. A great deal of the pedestrians from Teton View are elderly or handicapped and do not own cars so they walk or bicycle to the grocery store. They are forced to walk in the street. Cars don’t move over for them and absolutely don’t slow down to the posted 25 MPH limit. Does someone have to die before something is done?
You might be asking “why write a letter, why not complain to the City?” Many of us have learned that if we ask anything from the City, our services seem to suffer. If we complain about our driveways being plowed in with snow, then our street is no longer plowed. We have asked for street sweeping, yard debris pick up, and speed control and get excuses about how busy they are building playgrounds, or how they’re too busy with new waterlines or someone is out sick. Pretty sure they had ample warning that this new school was coming, here’s an idea, hire more help! We pay $108 a month for our City services and City of Rigby gets more than twice as much Property Taxes than any other entity on the Tax Bill. It would be nice to also have a sound barrier wall like the Lake is getting.
I have considered selling my home and moving out of the City, and I’m not alone. We feel like the City has decided this side of town is not deserving of their attention. I wish I could remain anonymous to protect myself and my property from further neglect, but paper policies say no.
Lorie Berrett
Rigby