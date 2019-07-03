Goodbye Grandpa
This Independence Day, I wanted to highlight my grandfather, a World War II veteran, who continued to pay for our freedom until he died two weeks ago at the age of 94.
To be honest, I didn’t really know my grandpa Vail Van Leuven until about eight years ago. Prior to me joining the staff of the Jefferson Star, I knew him as a quiet guy who would either answer in a few short sentences, or he would crack jokes. He was very funny and very serious, if that makes any sense.
We’d visit his dairy farm almost every Sunday when I was growing up. He’d normally be sitting at the dining room table, wearing reading glasses while poring over a business document or a newspaper. He’d have a toothpick in the corner of his mouth, and would joke with and tease us grandkids.
Workers and my uncles would come in and talk to him, while he wrote back and forth on notebook paper to my deaf father. Later, I’d work on his farm in summer 1997, mostly moving irrigation pipe over muddy fields, but we didn’t talk much beyond short sentences.
He had a Japanese bayonet hanging above a piano, along with his service rifle. I knew he had fought in World War II against the Japanese in the Pacific, but not much else, until around 2011.
He grew up in the Great Depression. I learned that his family lost all their money in the bank and their farm. For two years as a child he was homeless, living off of a wagon in a tent camp. They would forage, poach wildlife, and grew a garden on land he believes they were probably squatting on. His mother gave the kids scissors to cut wool off of barbed wire when they found it, or off of dead sheep that were wasting. His mother then made yarn for quilts.
After finally settling near Roberts, Idaho, he met and married my grandmother Bessie. She became pregnant, and he went off to war in the Pacific. He fought on Okinawa, which was to be the staging area for a ground invasion onto mainland Japan.
The fighting there was ferocious. Hundreds of thousands of people died, most of them civilians or Okinawan conscripts. With replacements counted, his unit suffered over 100% casualties from its original number. He was injured by shrapnel, but kept fighting.
When I was at the Jefferson Star, he kept writing letters to the editor about the war. He would pen one per month. Some were terribly graphic about people getting blown in half, and his killing of Japanese soldiers. He never doubted the U.S. cause in the war, and said that if in the afterlife he met the Japanese soldiers he killed he still would not apologize.
I didn’t realize as a child how much the war impacted him. He later admitted to having severe post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and that he would wake up yelling or in a panic throughout the rest of his adult life.
He would call and speak to me almost every week, or at least twice a month, about the goings-on in the local paper, and read me potential letters to the editor about World War II. The things he told me over the phone were: about being sent to die, about killing, about trying to eat next to decomposing corpses, about making friends and then having them suddenly destroyed by artillery or sniper fire. Interestingly enough, he never told me much about the dairy farm business, or about family history. It was mostly about war.
Still, he never held a grudge against the Japanese people. He helped in the effort to rebuild some of the economy on mainland Japan after the war, and said the people there were very polite and gracious.
I’m happy to be able to say that I got to know the man over the last eight years, and that I know he was proud of his family and our country — an unapologetic patriot. When he died, I was happy that he got to go back to his wife, to whom he was married to for 69 years, and that he was free from painful war memories. But I am sad that I’ll never get to speak to him again in this life.
This Independence Day, I’m thinking of you, Grandpa.
Charlie VanLeuven
Liberty, Ky.