Idaho’s Emergency Medical Services (EMS) units provide critical services, and the dedication and hard work of the exceptional Idahoans involved in Idaho’s EMS cannot be overstated. They take action when an Idahoan needs help. And, so often, especially in Idaho’s rural communities, EMS personnel fill multiple roles, working long hours to provide needed help when emergencies happen at any hour of the day or night.

I am deeply grateful for the quick work of Idaho’s EMS personnel, who often wear many hats as they strive to save lives and alleviate suffering. The Idaho Department of Health & Welfare reports, “Approximately 40 percent of Idaho’s EMS providers are volunteers. Almost 10 percent of them also work as career EMS providers with another agency.”

