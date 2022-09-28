Guest Column: Working to improve Idaho Schools

In Idaho, we pride ourselves on building strong families and communities. We establish roots that last generations. Pride in our local communities often begins in our schools. Outside of church, our schools represent one of the central places we come together. From the fall theater production to Friday night football games, we build connections with friends and neighbors. Our schools are critical to thriving communities and kids.
Working to improve Idaho schools matters for the long-term success of East Idaho. Positive outcomes for ALL Idaho students are the goal. It’s why we remain invested in the success of students and teachers long past each graduating class. Over the last four years, we’ve invested hundreds of millions in our students. We must follow through on that investment and commit to ongoing improvements that empower students, parents, and teachers.
First, our legislature distributes education funding based on a formula created in 1994. The Idaho Legislature must prioritize updating this formula during the next session. School boards need accountable flexibility that encourages decision-making based on the needs of their students. We must practice what we preach and deliver more local control to the elected leaders closest to the decision-making process. Top-down approaches fail. What works in Ada County doesn’t work in rural school districts.
Second, we must provide our teachers with better support and ongoing training. Studies show the most significant difference regarding better educational outcomes is a GOOD TEACHER. Becoming a good teacher doesn’t happen by accident. It takes practice and consistent professional development. Our students and our communities benefit when we invest in our teachers. Our focus must be on helping educators learn better strategies for reaching kids. We need to adopt training and coaching programs that keep our teachers engaged throughout their careers with support that starts from their first day in the classroom.
Finally, we need to embrace innovation that meets the needs of our students. For instance, to help address learning losses over the last two years, the Empowering Parents Program offers families grants for “computers and technology, internet access, instructional materials, tutoring services, and educational services and therapies.” This support outside the classroom will make a difference for many families.
Another example includes Senator Dave Lent’s proposal for career exploration in the eighth grade. College is not the only path to success. Lent’s proposal allows students to discover alternatives like technical certification or apprenticeships and make plans supporting their goals. In the Sugar-Salem School District, administrators continue to build their online school and make it available to students from around the state. Students have the flexibility to attend online for one trimester to accommodate other opportunities and then return to the classroom after the break. Businesses have asked education to give students more opportunities for workforce training and many different alternative paths after high school. Success is not one size fits all.
We know how much education matters. It matters so much in Idaho our state constitution spells out the legislature’s obligation “to establish and maintain a general, uniform and thorough system of public, free common schools.” We have more work to do, and it will take a commitment from elected officials and community members to deliver a quality education to Idaho students.
