Guest Opinion: Exploratory Drilling in the Kilgore Area

Misinformation regarding an exploratory drilling project is circling in our community. I wanted to take a moment to dispel the rumors and provide project context so we can get substantive feedback from you.
The Caribou-Targhee National Forest (CTNF) is scoping a proposed plan of operations from Otis Capital USA Corp (Otis), to conduct mineral exploration activities approximately 5 air miles northwest of Kilgore, Idaho. Exploratory drilling is very different than a mining operation. Companies often conduct exploratory activities to see if a mine would be viable. Per the proposed plan, Otis will build approximately 22 acres (10 miles) of temporary roads during a 3-5-year period. Drilling would occur at 130 drill stations within the road prisms. Up to 3 holes, about 1,300 feet deep, would be drilled at each station to examine core material. The company anticipates operating 24 hours a day between July 15 until Dec. 15, weather permitting. The drill pads will occupy the width of the road.
If this sounds familiar to some of you, it is. In 2018, the forest approved the proposed plan for exploratory drilling. The decision was appealed and ultimately vacated by the U.S. District Court, due to insufficient groundwater analysis at one of the four drilling areas. On July 22, 2020, Otis resubmitted the proposed plan of operations with a formal 30- day scoping period starting Jan. 12. A focused Draft Environmental Assessment (EA) for the Project includes a comprehensive analysis of the groundwater component of the plan.
The Forest Service is not approving a gold mine. If approved, this project authorizes the company to conduct exploration activities only. Should the company discover sufficient viable mineral resources, a new plan of operations and a separate NEPA analysis would be required for the next phase of mineral development, which may or may not be a mining plan of operations.
Something to consider as you weigh in on the project is that this type of activity has been of interest to numerous operators and companies over the years. Underground gold mining occurred in the area as early as the 1930s, with modern mineral exploration beginning in earnest in the early 1980s. Otis began their exploration drilling program in 2008 and the proposed drilling plan is intended to allow further assessment of mineral deposits for the grade, tonnage, and extent. What Otis Gold is requesting to do is consistent with the General Mining Law of 1872 and the 1997 Targhee National Forest Revised Forest Plan.
To read the scoping plan, comment, or look at the draft environmental assessment that discloses environmental impacts, head to our project website at https://bit.ly/2NyTQJz.
Bill Davis, a lifelong resident of area, is the Dubois District Ranger responsible for managing all Forest Service lands in the Dubois, Medicine Lodge, Birch Creek and Kilgore area.