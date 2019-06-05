To the Editor, The Jefferson Star:
Lorie Berrett made some good points in last week’s (May 22) newspaper regarding unsafe conditions along some of Rigby’s streets. The Annis Highway is especially dangerous from Second North to the Jefferson Central Fire Department and the Rocky Mountain Power sub-station by 400 North. Annis highway could use sidewalks along north and southbound lanes for the safety of pedestrians and bicyclists.
I thought I heard that the Annis Highway is slated for improvement in the future. If so, that’s great!
I know that Rigby authorities are working to improve traffic flow and public safety. As an example, Mayor Jason Richardson wisely proposed that tenants be allowed two parking spaces per apartment, which would help keep parked cars off of streets.
Rigby is experiencing rapid growth and I believe that Mayor Richardson, Clerk/Treasurer Dave Swager, city council members and Planning & Zoning are doing a respectable job dealing with this intense challenge.
I sympathize with Lorie Berrett, but she is too cynical. Whenever I have dealt with Rigby City Hall, the personnel there have always lent an ear to hear my frustrations. Also, they have been polite. If she has not done so already, I suggest that Ms. Berrett contact the clerk’s office to be on the agenda of the next city council meeting.
Meanwhile, as motorists we have an obligation to drive carefully and to pay special attention to pedestrians and bicyclists.
Bob Ziel
Rigby