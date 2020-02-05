Help emergency responders: slow down on the road
As we approach a new year, I would like to remind all drivers that when they are approaching an emergency vehicle that is stopped and the responders are treating people or working around the immediate area that they should slow down.
Too many times I have seen drivers go through an accident scene at speeds that are uncomfortable to our responders who are working. Please slow down. There is nothing so important or time sensitive that is worth you risking the life of an emergency responder. Though you may feel that you are going slow, a responder has a different feel standing on the roadside within reach of your vehicle.
We sometimes get tunnel vision when helping someone in need and one wrong step can put us in the path of your car. How fast can you stop?
Another thought as an emergency responder; when we are directing traffic to get you through an accident scene, using your blinkers on your vehicle will give us a clue as to your intentions. Let us know which way you wish to turn and we will make sure it is safe for you to proceed. We are not mind readers. However, I can read lips and appreciate when you say Thank You for keeping us safe.
Carl Anderson
Rigby, Idaho
Central Fire District Chief