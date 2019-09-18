WHAT?
I heard someone doesn’t get it? Why would Henrys Fork Wildlife Alliance (HFWA) become an affiliate of Idaho Wildlife Federation(IWF)? Makes perfect sense to me. We are both interested in habitat and wildlife conservation, so we have aligned values.
Hunters are some of the best conservationists of the land we have. They are interested in preserving habitats and wildlife so their children can enjoy the long sportsmen’s legacy of hunting to put food on the table. To do that, they have to be conservation minded. This includes being advocates for habitat preservation, public lands and access and preserving wildlife. Otherwise there will be no wildlife to hunt.
When wildlife herds disappear or diminish due to uncontrolled development, road building and other urbanization of wild places, the first thing that will disappear is hunting permits. After that, hunters, anglers and visitors who come to view wildlife in the wild will decrease. So there goes the tourism, and then goes the economy. What do you think happens to real estate values then?
Henrys Lake Foundation is a perfect example for conservation. We are a local group of residents who love the fishery. Eighty percent of the shoreline of Henrys Lake has been protected with conservation easements on private ranches. In addition, those ranchers have improved habitat for the lake by fencing cattle away from the shoreline and creeks, and hardened cattle access to creeks to prevent siltation entering the lake. All these actions also improve the riparian corridor (the growth of willows and other plants) along the shores and creek beds. It provides habitat not only for birds, but for spring elk calving as well. There are deer, moose, bears and wolves there too. What’s good for the fishery turns out to be good for the wildlife.
Ever heard of Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation (RMEF)- their mission includes ensuring future of elk and other wildlife and their habitat? Or Ducks Unlimited- world leader in wetlands and waterfowl conservation? How about Pheasants Forever- dedicated to pheasants and other wildlife through habitat improvements, public awareness, education and land management planning? How about Back Country Hunters and Anglers- the voice for wild public lands, waters and wildlife?
IWF is a group of affiliated organizations with similar missions- organizations like Ada County Fish and Game League- protecting hunters and renewable wildlife-, Idaho Conservation Officers Association- an association of game wardens across the state, National Wild Turkey Federation-advocating science based conservation and hunters rights. There are many hunting organizations in the IWF, as well as some fishing and hunting dog organizations too. They are all interested in conservation of wildlife and wildlife habitat. HFWA is interested in those things too. Would you rather see your wildlife smeared across the highway to the point of being unrecognizable, or would you rather get your elk this fall? HFWA prefers the latter. There is no conspiracy here, as some people like to spin everything they don’t like into. HFWA is a grass roots conservation organization that aims to protect and preserve wildlife, their habitats and their ability to maintain their migrations so they can live on for future generations. The way we enjoy them now.
Mary VanFleet
Island Park Resident and HFWA Board Member