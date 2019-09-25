When we settled here 26 years ago, it was only because we had found a piece of land we could build on. We were young, so as we raised our children — going to school-sponsored events, soccer games, and Rigby Lake, we didn’t realize how good we had it here. But as I drove to the Homecoming parade last Friday and passed the middle school kids walking into town for the parade, it hit me what a wonderful hometown this is.
I didn’t usually go to the parade, but something special had happened. The junior class high school students had voted my special-needs son to be the Homecoming Prince. I was happy for him, but in the back of my mind wondered what the criteria must have been to allow for this quirky, no-filter, sometimes inappropriate, autism-spectrum child to have received this honor.
In addition to receiving the crown, my son had also asked a girl to the dance, his first dance, and had asked to join a group of other couples for the day’s festivities. I was intrigued that they would include him and surprised at how accommodating they were to his diet restrictions. One of the boys even texted and called me to give me the details for the date. I was so impressed with this young man and want to thank the Bagleys for raising such a thoughtful and compassionate son. I would also like to thank the Bowdens for raising such a gracious daughter who shared the float with him. And I’d like to thank the Hursts for their amiable daughter, a girl who could see past the differences and idiosyncrasies and say “Double Yes” to his Homecoming date request.
As I stood watching the parade on 2nd Street, watching my former students riding on various football floats, yelling “Mrs. Burton! Mrs. Burton!” while showering me with handfuls of candy, I thought my son will never be one of those “normal” people. But in our community, that doesn’t seem to be a barrier to being accepted and valued. His classmates do more than tolerate him. They act happy to see him, wave to him, and accept him, without regard to his differences. Teachers accommodate, spend extra time after school, and encourage. Fellow church members mentor and compliment him for his efforts. The school, church, and community have helped me raise this child to be what he is now. And though he may not fit the same mold as many others, he has a place, and I’m thankful that place is Rigby, Idaho.
Cindy Burton
Rigby