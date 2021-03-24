My husband and I just got home from the open house of the Madison High field house. All I can say is WOW! What a beautiful, year-round functional facility.
Every sport will benefit from this wonderful facility. Rigby will have a tough time competing with Madison or other schools in SE Idaho without the benefit of same. Our brutal winters prevent track and field, which is a spring sport, from getting an edge on the competition because of a lack of a safe (ice free) training facility.
Football, tennis, soccer, baseball, every sport could have an advantage practicing in a facility similar to what Madison has. One of the administrators told us that they could host a State Tennis tournament there. Think of the economic boost to the community!
I sincerely hope that if you haven’t seen it, you will take a drive to Rexburg and check it out. When the time comes (and I sincerely believe it will) I hope you will vote to fund a facility such as this to support our Rigby athletes.
Michelle A Barber
Rigby