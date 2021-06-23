U.S. Senator Mike Crapo (R-Idaho) joined Senator Jim Risch (R-Idaho), ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and Senators Todd Young (R-Indiana) and Marco Rubio (R-Florida)in sending a letter to U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations (U.N.) Linda Thomas-Greenfield asking her to bring much-needed international attention to the violent human rights abuses and mass indoctrination of the Yemeni people by the Iranian-backed Houthis.
“We write to express serious concern over the systematic and widespread human rights abuses perpetrated by the Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen,” the senators wrote. “For too long, the international community has turned a blind eye to Houthi atrocities. This lack of international attention has led to a culture of impunity, and, as a result, the Houthis today are less willing to negotiate in good faith.
“To maintain power, the Houthis have developed a repressive intelligence apparatus that, like Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, operates outside normal “state” control and reports directly to the movement’s senior leader, Abdulmalik al-Houthi,” the senators continued. “Reflective of the pervasive influence of Tehran and its “axis of resistance,” they wield this control violently, using fear, repression, and intimidation to suppress dissent. The U.N.’s own report highlights that anyone who fails to align with their extremist, sectarian worldview is subject to arbitrary arrest and detention, torture, sexual assault, and rape.”
“By shedding light on the reality of Houthi rule, we hope to prevent an impending humanitarian disaster in this strategically important government stronghold,” the senators concluded. “To this end, we ask that you use your voice and vote at the United Nations Security Council to ensure that Houthi human rights abuses are included in meetings, statements, and resolutions regarding the Yemen conflict.”