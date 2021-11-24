Idaho’s U.S. Senators Mike Crapo and Jim Risch and U.S. Representatives Mike Simpson and Russ Fulcher joined the other 48 Republican Senators and 155 Republican members of the House of Representatives in challenging President Biden’s vaccine mandate under the Congressional Review Act (CRA) by introducing a joint resolution of disapproval of the mandate. The Congressional Review Act is the official process for Congress to eliminate an executive branch rule. The Resolution has been referred to the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions.
This move to overturn President Biden’s vaccine or test mandate for private employers is guaranteed a vote on the Senate Floor. The rule was transmitted to the Senate on November 16, 2021, setting up a Floor vote as soon as early December. Although the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has temporarily suspended enforcement of the vaccine mandates for private business, the CRA, if passed, would codify a prohibition of reinstating the mandate.
“Vaccines have historically proven to be vital to the public health goal of disease prevention. We had record vaccine development, thanks to American medical ingenuity and Operation Warp Speed. However, a one-size-fits-all federal mandate on vaccines and private business practices is not a reasonable solution now--or ever. Medical decisions are best left to patients and their doctors. I will continue to fight to ensure the federal government stays within its authorities entrusted to it by the Constitution,” said Senator Crapo.
“The egregious federal overreach exhibited by President Biden’s vaccine mandate unfairly burdens our nation’s businesses and endangers our individual liberties. I encourage Idahoans to consult with their healthcare provider about getting the COVID-19 vaccine. However, getting vaccinated is a decision the federal government cannot make. Individuals must make this decision themselves,” said Senator Risch.
“The Congressional Review Act is an important tool to provide legislative oversight regarding rulemaking of executive agency bureaucrats who were not elected and are not held accountable by their constituents. This rule impacts not only the independence of our private businesses, but also the confidential and private nature of our health decisions. I join my Idaho constituents and our lawmakers back home in fighting against this unconstitutional federal intrusion into our lives,” said Representative Fulcher.
“I got vaccinated and I am comfortable with my decision to do so, but it was just that, my decision. I do not agree or believe that a vaccine mandate is constitutional, and that is why I cosponsored the Congressional Review Act legislation to try to stop the enforcement of President Biden’s mandate,” said Representative Simpson.