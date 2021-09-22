I’m not here to lecture on whether COVID is real. It is. I’ve experienced it. When I was wheeled into a hospital emergency room in November 2019 after returning from a trip to southeast Asia, no one here had heard of the new, mysterious virus that was making its way around the world. I was practically bedridden for a month.
I have also been a witness to the many ways government officials and their allies have lied about the virus, keep changing stories about the little bugger on multiple occasions, and are now using it as an excuse to reshape America into a command-and-control society. All for a virus that is unlikely to kill most of the people who come in contact with it.
Life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness are at stake, and the most prominent tool at our disposal to save America from totalitarianism is action by our state elected representatives and senators. They need to reconvene as soon as possible to prevent government-generated narratives about COVID from being used to limit your freedoms.
The Chinese government lied about the origin of the virus. The American government, in particular Dr. Anthony Fauci, lied about the fact that American taxpayers paid for dangerous gain-of-function research at the Wuhan lab, considered the likely source of the virus.
The so-called experts have changed their story multiple times regarding masks. Fauci originally said ordinary people should not wear masks. The story behind whether vaccinated individuals should continue to cover their faces also keeps changing. We’ve also learned recently that it’s the leftist National Education Association that is driving policy at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The facts regarding vaccine protocols also keep changing. First, we were told that the shot’s initial regime was enough to counteract the virus. Then we were told to expect annual shots. Then we were told a much sooner booster shot would be necessary. Now there’s evidence out of Israel, which the U.S. government does not seem intent on exploring, that such additional medical interventions are not necessary, contradicting the statements and advice being promoted here in the states.
All of that is occurring among the backdrop of the reality that people who are vaccinated do in fact suffer crippling illness — and, yes, some vaccinated people do die.
Moreover, Idaho’s documentation of COVID case numbers has changed. A careful observer noted that Idaho’s accounting of emergency room visits has been completely revised since July. The data appear to have been amended to show a higher number of emergency room visits, higher number of patients, and a higher percentage of patients being treated in the ER for COVID-like symptoms. The number of emergency room visits for COVID-like symptoms remained flat between the summers of 2020 and 2021, but the new methodology for collecting the data show many more patients steadily arriving at hospitals being diagnosed with COVID-like symptoms.
Still, Americans — in particular, big business executives — give not a thought to the government’s shifting narrative and are now enforcers of whatever mandate the authoritarians design. Your basic human rights are being challenged.
This is not about employers and employees. It’s about the government, business interests, and the media conspiring to scare you into agreeing to a path forward that reformulates society such that liberty is secondary to the fear these bad actors want you to feel.
The solution is simple. It’s up to state lawmakers to intervene and pass a law that protects the liberty of Idahoans. They are the last line of defense. Coercing someone to inject or ingest something is a crime, even if the coercion is on orders or recommendation from those in the government. Forcing people to surrender their medical privacy in order to enjoy our God-given rights is also a crime, and lawmakers should recognize it as such. The time for action is now.