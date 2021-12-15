U.S. Senators Mike Crapo and Jim Risch (both R-Idaho) voted on Dec. 8 in support of the Congressional Review Act (CRA), S.J.Res. 29, a joint congressional resolution of disapproval to formally nullify the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) vaccine mandate for private businesses. The Senate passed S.J.Res. 29 by a vote of 52-48, with all Senate Republicans voting in support, as well as Senators Joe Manchin (D-West Virginia) and Jon Tester (D-Montana). Senators Crapo and Risch were original co-sponsors to the CRA when introduced on November 17, 2021.
“Vaccines have historically proven to be vital to the public health goal of disease prevention. We had record vaccine development, thanks to American medical ingenuity and Operation Warp Speed. However, a one-size-fits-all federal mandate on vaccines and private business practices is not a reasonable solution now--or ever. Medical decisions are best left to patients and their doctors. I will continue to fight to ensure the federal government stays within its authorities entrusted to it by the Constitution,” said Senator Crapo.
“The egregious federal overreach exhibited by President Biden’s vaccine mandate unfairly burdens our nation’s businesses and endangers our individual liberties. I encourage Idahoans to consult with their healthcare provider about getting the COVID-19 vaccine. However, getting vaccinated is a decision the federal government cannot make. Individuals must make this decision themselves,” said Senator Risch.
If the House of Representatives also passes the joint resolution and it is signed by the President, another rule could not be issued in “substantially the same form” as the overturned rule unless Congress authorizes it as a new law. The CRA allows for a fast-track procedure for Congress to consider a joint resolution to overturn an agency’s rule, and requires a simple majority vote for passage.