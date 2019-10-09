In opposition to
ballot initiatives
I appreciate the facts and figures in Rep. Raymond’s “Legalized Marijuana coming to Idaho?” recent column, and his request that we oppose this latest ballot initiative, which will likely be on the Idaho ballot next year. When something is legalized, such as marijuana or abortion, for example, the populace generally accepts the new norm. We do not want this shift in Idaho. For more information, I recommend the film “Chronic State,” available on YouTube, documenting the changes in Colorado, and other states, after pot legalization.
While focusing on efforts to defeat the marijuana initiative, the bigger issue is ballot initiatives of any kind. Through misinformation and misleading ads, ballot initiatives often appeal to our emotions and desires to be compassionate. Medicaid expansion, for example, was accepted by our legislators this past session, and now it appears counties will be tasked with funding this boondoggle. Will it be through higher property taxes, and will our local counties see a shift in the balance of what we pay in comparison to other counties throughout the state?
Legislators debated about tighter restrictions on ballot initiatives, but I contend that they need to be eliminated from our state constitution. In the recent Rexburg town hall, Rep. Jason Monks pointed out that about half the states do not allow this form of direct democracy. In a GemStatePatriot.com article titled “The Initiative Process Furthers the Progressive Goal of Direct Democracy,” Parrish Miller states: “I would challenge anyone who believes that the initiative process is a good thing for Idaho to explain how it serves the interests of Idahoans rather than those of wealthy progressive outsider groups who use their vast resources to push liberal goals like gun restrictions, “red flag” laws, minimum wage hikes, and increased welfare programs.”
We have seen the effects of ballot initiatives in California, and without serious focus on protecting our way of life, we will become a progressive “blue” state also, with a myriad of increased threats to our traditional family values.
We need to call on Rep. Raymond and our other legislators to repeal the ballot initiative process in the 2020 legislative session.
Karey Hanks
St. Anthony