After reading Bob Ziel's letter in the June 5 newspaper, it reminded me of something my father once said. My father speaking as a Mormon, born and raised in the city of Rigby, Idaho. Namely, he once said, "Mormons are Gullible..."
I do appreciate the cautionary points Bob made on unsafe conditions on Rigby streets and suggestions for improvements on the Annis Highway. But I think he is being too gullible in assuming that just because he has had no issues when dealing with Rigby City officials does not mean that no issues or problems really exist within the local government.
I remember a former Brigham Young University-Provo professor of mine once saying in class, "There is opposition in all things... there is even opposition right here at BYU-Provo." And, just as we have, 'checks and balances' to monitor each individual branch of our federal government; I think it would behoove us all as individual citizens to monitor and maintain a clear and objective point of view when dealing with state and local governments as well.
Having said all this, I would then say rather than criticizing Lorie Berrett for being too cynical, she should be commended for doing exactly what we all should be doing in questioning the practices she, as a primary source, has seen and experienced concerning Rigby City Hall.
Hence, I suggest that Bob Ziel, after living in "La La Land" for so long, would be okay if he watched some R rated movies once in awhile or better yet watched as many documentaries as he can. 'The Age of Stupid' (the clean version) would be a good one to start with.
I would also recommend that Bob re-read 'The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn' and C. S. Lewis — 'The Chronicles of Narnia' (all seven books) as a refreshing reminder of what hypocrisy, corruption and opposition may look like even within our modern society of today.
Sue Brown
Palmer, Alaska