Dear Editor,
I was saddened to learn of the firing of Planning and Zoning Director, Sharon Parry. My interactions with her were always positive and encouraging. We had conversations about Rigby’s 2014 Community Review. I was so honored and excited to serve on one of its local committees. I have been so discouraged that our work has been ignored. I have had the opportunity of speaking to a few outside review committee members and they too have been disheartened by Rigby’s lack of follow-up.
Sharon seemed so excited about moving forward. Now I am just confused. We know Rigby is growing so will her firing indicate that the City does not want this growth managed. What message is being sent? You do not want strong women as department heads or perhaps innovative ideas are just rejected. Are you now publicly killing the Community Review instead of just burying it and it will never heard from again?
I understand we cannot know the reasons for her firing because they are “personnel matters.” I tend to think it was because she was making waves and that was not appreciated. I want to publicly thank Sharon for her work and for what she tried to do for Rigby. I just hope the next Planning & Zoning Director will not be afraid to move forward.
Pat Scott
Rigby