1) What piece of legislation am I most proud of passing?

I suppose there will be many who will suggest that the most meaningful piece of legislation to be passed this year is H292 relating to property tax relief. While there was one flaw found after its initial passage, a trailer bill corrected that flaw and will give Idahoans more than $350 million in true, meaningful, property tax relief. Approximately $250 million will be credited directly to homeowners, and $150 million will go to all other property owners by way of relieving bond and levy liabilities to local school districts. I was privileged to serve on the House Revenue and Taxation Committee and help bring this legislation forward.

Jerald Raymond

Rep. Jerald Raymond

Jerald Raymond is a representative for District 31.

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.