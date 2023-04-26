1) What piece of legislation am I most proud of passing?
I suppose there will be many who will suggest that the most meaningful piece of legislation to be passed this year is H292 relating to property tax relief. While there was one flaw found after its initial passage, a trailer bill corrected that flaw and will give Idahoans more than $350 million in true, meaningful, property tax relief. Approximately $250 million will be credited directly to homeowners, and $150 million will go to all other property owners by way of relieving bond and levy liabilities to local school districts. I was privileged to serve on the House Revenue and Taxation Committee and help bring this legislation forward.
2) What legislation are you most disappointed did not pass?
I led a bipartisan group in addressing the need for taxing and enforcing vape devices and products on par with tobacco products. H331 would have, simply put, laid vape products language directly onto existing Idaho Code 63-2551 and 63-2552, creating a deterrent for youth vaping abuses. The revenues derived would have gone towards the Public-School Investment Fund, County Juvenile Probation and towards property tax relief. The opposition came from tobacco companies who are heavily invested in vape products. This bill died in committee on a 9-7 vote with suggestions for improving language for future support.
3) What will I be working on in the interim?
The economic backbone of the state is agriculture. And to be specific, it is largely a livestock state. While we value our potato and small grain farmers, we realize that the majority of Idaho’s land mass is rangeland. I have drafted a Rangeland Improvement Act patterned after a wildly successful program in Utah. We were able to bring Utah’s Department of Agriculture Grazing Improvement Director to our Ag Affairs and Resource and Conservation committees for a preview and got great reviews from those who attended. I am anxious to get this program off the ground.
Jerald Raymond is a representative for District 31.
