1. What legislation are you most proud of passing this session and why?

H292, H203, H284 I either sponsored or co-sponsored. H292 gave property tax and school tax relief to homeowners without shifting the tax burden to agriculture or commercial taxpayers. Should see approximately a 12% reduction in tax. H203 allows schools to buy into the state employee health insurance plan without extra money coming from the district and extends the time to enter the plan until July 2025. This will lower the need for additional levies and lower property tax liability and give lower-cost insurance overtime to schools. H284 legislation repeals the fees for release of liability for vehicle titles. You are required to notify and pay a fee when you sell a car, and that is now free if you do it electronically. Also to enforce drivers to buy liability insurance, we will extend the time the computers match VIN numbers to verify coverage and give an extra 10 days to comply.

Rod Furniss

Rod Furniss

Rod Furniss is a representative for District 31.

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.