1. What legislation are you most proud of passing this session and why?
H292, H203, H284 I either sponsored or co-sponsored. H292 gave property tax and school tax relief to homeowners without shifting the tax burden to agriculture or commercial taxpayers. Should see approximately a 12% reduction in tax. H203 allows schools to buy into the state employee health insurance plan without extra money coming from the district and extends the time to enter the plan until July 2025. This will lower the need for additional levies and lower property tax liability and give lower-cost insurance overtime to schools. H284 legislation repeals the fees for release of liability for vehicle titles. You are required to notify and pay a fee when you sell a car, and that is now free if you do it electronically. Also to enforce drivers to buy liability insurance, we will extend the time the computers match VIN numbers to verify coverage and give an extra 10 days to comply.
2. What legislation are you most disappointed that failed to pass this session and why?
H313. The purpose of this legislation is for all public schools and public charter schools to require feminine hygiene products, free of charge, to all female students in sixth through 12th grades. Teachers, principals and school nurses currently purchase these products out of their own pockets for young girls. This was a tie vote in the House and failed.
3. What will you be working on in the interim for the session next year?
H313 will come back. Working on several items: Cash management policy for the state, affordable housing incentives, Medicaid savings, PERCI changes to sustain the retirement funds, short-term rentals, deter children from vaping and more.
This session has been one of the most enjoyable of the 5 sessions I have attended. The mood and attitude of those elected were admirable. Being on the Joint Finance and Appropriations Committee was very challenging as we drilled down and asked the tough questions of why agencies need money. I found the process tedious at times but fulfilling knowing we were doing our due diligence in spending the taxpayer’s money as frugally as we could. Frustrating at times as our hands were tied with federal mandates. No doubt Idaho could do it better if the federal government would step aside in most cases.
