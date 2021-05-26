The 2021 Legislative Session has drawn to a close — or an extended recess, at least. It was the longest legislative session in Idaho history. We thought it was important for lawmakers to give their account of that session, its highs and lows, and where they plan to go from here.
Adams Publishing Group offered every lawmaker in eastern Idaho a chance to answer three questions:
- What legislation are you most proud of passing and why?
- What legislation are you most disappointed that failed to pass this session and why?
- What will you be working on in the interim for the session next year?
These are their responses:
Sen. Van Burtenshaw
Party: Republican
Hometown: Terreton
Committees: Agricultural Affairs (chair), Resources & Environment
Rep. Karey Hanks
Party: Republican
Hometown: St. Anthony
Committees: Agricultural Affairs, Commerce & Human Resouces, State Affairs
Proud of: We passed substantial income tax and property tax relief.
We clarified and restored balance between the legislative and executive branches of government; also clarified and restored legislative authority and specified protection of citizens’ rights in times of emergency.
We strengthened our Idaho 2nd Amendment sanctuary state status.
We defunded and prohibited discrimination, as taught in Critical Race Theory curriculum, in our universities and public schools. Also, we have brought much more awareness to this Marxist ideology.
Idahoans can lawfully control depredation of livestock/wildlife through reducing the wolf population, which is 10 times the number stipulated in the original reintroduction agreement.
Disappointed in: I wish we could have provided more property tax relief; and, no grocery tax repeal.
Transportation funding includes unconstitutional government debt through bonding millions of dollars into the future.
Huge Health & Welfare appropriations, including Medicaid expansion, are out of control. This one budget-buster is a major reason we cannot provide more tax relief.
The mask prohibition bill passed the House with a veto-proof majority, but was held in a Senate committee, as were many other good bills. It is a direct violation of our personal rights as well as our physical/mental health rights to be required to wear masks.
Plans for interim: I plan to visit areas in District 35 to listen to constituents and determine the needs and concerns of our hardworking Idahoans. I will continue visiting area classrooms to provide students with pocket constitutions and presentations on Constitutional principles. I also look forward to participating in parades and other community activities so I can share copies of the Constitution and other great materials to inform and encourage individuals to get involved in the cause of liberty.
Finally, I will start planning for the next legislative session and work with others to draft a Conservative Agenda for 2022.
Rep. Rod Furniss
Party: Republican
Hometown: Rigby
Committees: Business (vice chair); Environment, Energy & Technology; State Affairs
Proud of: I brought 12 bills to the floor this year, mostly insurance, banking, and data security bills. All were very complex and tough to get through. S1047 was the best bill. It involved a liquor license for a business at Mac’s Inn. I don’t drink, but this bill allowed a business to meet its budget expectations and keep the local economy thriving. This license was in jeopardy due to some old laws on the books about water flow and liquor. Working with ISP and the AG we were able to wordsmith a correction and keep Idaho growing.
Disappointed in: HB248 was a bill that I wrote from scratch that would have allowed school districts to enter the Idaho State Employee Health Plan and purchase health insurance at a much lower cost and better benefits. Passed the House. Teachers would have not taken a raise for one year, but most would have received a larger increase in pay due to lower premiums. Premiums would have been standardized for those districts that elected to come on board. Smaller districts would have benefited the most. It took 2 years to gather the data, unfortunately the Senate Education Committee did not grasp the concept.
Plans for interim: Evaluating a state-sponsored retirement plan for those that don’t have the option where they work or want to do one on there own and can not do the minimum required amounts to keep Idahoans off the indigent rolls when they retire. Bringing HB248 back to help our teachers and staff. Regulating bad actors in the Health Care Ministry market to protect consumers. Propose legislation to change the state pension plan for one that will be more sustainable in the future and better for the recipients. I came to the Legislature to do hard things … I just didn’t know how hard it is.