I would like to challenge R Grant Hunter to reveal whatever credible sources that he has been reading that show his so-called "election regularities." The reality for me is simply: Joe Biden has won in a free and fair election and Trump has lost.
One of the problems needs to be acknowledged is that we live in an infodemic where a good portion of the people of this country get their news from sources that promote misinformation and conspiracy theories and we are sorely under equipped to deal with that. Most simply listen to what friends and family say and take it as gospel without doing any investigation on their own. Others believe most any article that is published on the internet that verifies things that they already believe themselves. We don't source, we don't verify, we don't read laterally to come to the truth. We have become intellectually lazy.
Republican claims of bias in the media have been sounding like whining for a long time now, and I say that as a person who has voted republican for nearly all of my voting age life. Here again is a simple reality: Everything that you are going to read has bias. Nothing is truly pure and balanced no matter what the outlet claims. Furthermore, just because a political commentator on CNN - or any other vilified mainstream media outlet - says something that offends your political sensibilities does not mean that everything and everyone that comes from that station is plotting against your political candidate and therefore should be taken as "fake news media." It is incumbent upon us as citizens to verify information we receive, whether from a family member or the president, without vilifying the press. In addition, remember that news sources like Rush Limbaugh, Sean Hannity, Laura Ingrham and sites like Breitbart and (to some extent) Fox News are just as guilty of heavy bias on the right as conservatives clam CNN, The New York Times, MSNBC, and the Washington Post are on the left.
Admittedly, the efforts to curb misinformation are going to clash with rights of free speech, but it must be remembered that these are new challenges of speech within largely private companies who have a right to decide what they are going to allow on their sites and who, at the same time, hold massive power over the flow of information in this country. We should be wary of efforts to curb free speech while at the same time be concerned about the misinformation that was allowed to run rampant to the point that a riot of misled Trump supporters (not Antifa or BLM) stormed and invaded our Capitol; something that had not occurred since 1814.
I voted for Trump in 2016. I felt betrayed by him by 2019 and voted for Biden. I support the impeachment and subsequent trial of a president who has attacked our democratic institutions and peaceful transition of power to a legitimate president. Though I agreed with him on some policy issues, policy is not enough to support someone who is dangerous to American values and politics. I pray he never holds public office again for the sake of our Republic.
Robert Townsend
Rigby