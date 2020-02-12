Last week was a very busy week of meetings and it was good to see people from Eastern Idaho. Future Farmer of America from Rigby were some of the kindest young people I have seen. Their parents would be proud. The leaders have done a great job and our future in agriculture looks bright.
The Governor gave a proclamation for ISU day and I was fortunate to be there. ISU has announced it will freeze tuition for one year. Higher education and vocational education are the keys to sustain Idaho growth and prosperity.
The National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors puts on a turkey dinner with pumpkin pie as well as a fine program. Stories of families that have benefited from life insurance proceeds were shared. This is a wonderful industry of which I was the past state president.
Other meetings I had in my office were with Google and their lead economic development officers sharing ideas about large data facilities and their needs to be able to come to Idaho. They seek a sales tax exemption on the purchases to build a plant that will support good jobs and pay property taxes in the future. I am in favor of this approach. Idaho is uniquely accommodating for them in that we have low energy costs and cool nights. This would benefit the entire state and of course I promoted Eastern Idaho.
House Bill 347 limited the school boards from doing back to back elections or repeat elections for 11 months. Our school boards were opposed to this bill but were not opposed to holding elections twice a year on the primary election day and general election day. This would have increased turnout and reduced costs. The sponsor of the bill would not compromise and hence my NO vote for this bill.
I have been working very hard on an education appropriation to help schoolteachers K-12 have affordable health care for their families. Many pay $1200 a month for family coverage and spouses of teachers are not eligible for ACA coverage or a subsidy because the school offers insurance. I hope to have some data for the Governor’s office this coming week to promote this allocation.
We are still working on property taxes and many solutions are being presented. I was on the Property Tax Working Group and serve on the Revenue and Taxation, Business, Energy and Technology and Economic outlook and Revenue Assessment committees.
The work is hard, but we are making Idaho a better place.
Rod Furniss is an Idaho District 35 representative