Insider Viewpoint: A community focused on student learning

The day-to-day operations of a school district consists of many factors. Whether we are taking our children to and from school, teaching them once they are here, updating safety and technology in our buildings, purchasing curriculum, providing high quality instruction, hiring teachers and administrators, creating budgets, or planning and preparing ahead for student growth.
All of these items are part of our district’s mission to provide each student with high-quality education. Our district’s Strategic Plan emphasizes our mission and our vision of being a community focused on student learning in order to build character, foster informed and productive citizenship, and prepare all youth for college and career success.
In the upcoming months we will begin implementing our Strategic Plan by providing our staff with the tools and resources they need to promote student success, be valued members of our district team, and collaborative members of the community. We will be working on engaging every group in our community through transparent communication and provide access to facilities and technology that promote student learning while providing for growth within the district.
As a parent, feeling confident in the safety of your child and the school they attend is extremely important. We take the safety of our students very seriously and have implemented programs and procedures to ensure our students are safe. Our schools have an organized emergency operations plan in place. Fire drills are practiced monthly and lock down drills are practiced each trimester with the help of our local law enforcement. Students use the Stop it app to anonymously report school safety issues or to report a peer who may be facing a personal crisis.
As a district we have been working in collaboration with the prosecuting attorney, local law enforcement, mental health agencies, administrators, and school counselors to develop threat/risk assessment indicators for parents and staff to recognize early warning signs of a student in crisis. In an effort to be more prepared for a school emergency, our administration has been working with the United States Secret Service and they recently attended a Crisis Management for School-Based Incidents for Key Decision Makers hosted by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
In building a school district culture of safety, the district will be implementing a school visitor management system in all school building offices for the 2022-2023 school year. School staff will be able to welcome visitors with a fast and simple digital process.
I would like to personally invite parents, community members, and other stakeholders to be a part of this outstanding school district. We will be seeking parents and patrons to serve on committees including school safety, curriculum, communications, and facility planning. We look forward to continuing our work and relationships with our community and the many agencies who make Rigby and Jefferson County and wonderful place to live and work.
Sincerely,
Chad Martin
Superintendent
Jefferson Joint School District #251