On behalf of Jefferson Joint School District 251 and our Board of Trustees, we wish to convey gratitude to our entire community for participating in the recent bond election. As a district our needs have not changed. We need to act quickly to determine options and take our next steps in moving forward. Our enrollment continues to grow at a substantial rate each year. We are dealing with real overcrowding issues at our high school, and we need additional classrooms to accommodate our growing student population.
As the district moves forward in determining our future plans, it is of the utmost importance that we gather input from our parents and community. The district will be forming committees of patrons, business owners, teachers, and administrators who will be looking at the district’s current enrollment, projected enrollment, facilities, and school capacities. Input from the focus groups will be used to create a plan for future progress in the district.
In most states school districts are responsible for school upgrades through general obligation bonds. In other words, the school district must hold a bond campaign to gain voter support and hope that stakeholders will vote yes at the polls. We understand to attain voter support we will need to provide a thorough understanding of the school district. We must ensure patrons understand how remodeling buildings and upgrading safety measures are necessary for providing students with a school environment conducive to learning.
We are fortunate to live and work in an area where education is a priority, and our youth are seen as our most valuable resource. I am confident that as a community we will come together to develop a plan to meet the growing need of providing classroom space for our students.
As a district we are here to educate our future leaders. We will continue to be open, honest, and transparent with our parents, staff and community. We encourage patrons who may have questions or concerns to stop by the district office and visit with us. Our doors are always open.