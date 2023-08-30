We are excited to welcome back our students and staff for another exciting academic year filled with learning, growth, and new opportunities. Our teachers have spent the last week preparing for the new year by participating in professional development, lesson planning, and collaboration. I had the opportunity to meet with teachers throughout the district over the past few days, I am always amazed at their commitment to doing the best they can for students. I encourage you to get to know your children’s teachers, partner with them in educating our students. I have no doubt you will find, as I have, that we have incredible, kind, caring, skilled and talented teachers throughout the district.
We want to share some important projects that have taken place during the summer.
· A new roof at Harwood Elementary School has been installed. This project will protect the school from weather challenges (water leakage) the school has been facing for the past few years. The updated roof guarantees the longevity of this renovated school building.
· The bond for the gym at Roberts Elementary School closed at the end of June. Architects are working on drawing up the plans for the new gym, soil samples are being taken, and preparations for the building are taking place. It is projected that the actual construction on the gym will begin in the spring of 2024. It is more costly for construction to take place during the winter months. This will be a cost savings for the district to wait until spring.
· The front entrance at Rigby Middle School has been remodeled to provide a safer user-friendly area for parents and students.
· The track renovation at Rigby High School is complete. The track resurfacing will make the track a safer place for our athletes and patrons who walk the track.
· The entrance of Rigby Middle School was paved to provide a safer drop off and pick up area for patrons.
· The parking lot behind the stadium has been paved and a new patron donated ticket booth was constructed at the stadium.
Our facilities are great assets to our student’s education, it is important to update and maintain them as necessary. However, our greatest assets are the caring individuals within our buildings, both staff and students. It is truly an honor to work in a community that values our student’s education and wants all students to be successful. The community’s continued support and partnership are invaluable to us as we strive to provide the best possible education for our students. We look forward to embarking on this new school year together, celebrating achievements, and overcoming the challenges we may face.
