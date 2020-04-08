Dear Friends in Clark, Butte, Fremont and Jefferson Counties:
This year’s legislative session was a resounding success. Not only did we balance Idaho’s budget in a timely manner, we did so in a way the reflects fiscal responsibility. In addition to budget setting duties, I was fortunate to be asked by House Leadership and the Governor to participate in several committees: Joint Property Tax Working Group; Joint Legislative Economic Outlook and Revenue Assessment; Revenue and Taxation; Business; Environment, Energy and Technology; and Co-Chair with Rep. Raymond the Governors Teacher’s Health Insurance Working Group K-12.
These committees are very important to represent our area and protect Eastern Idaho interests.
I also carried a few important pieces of legislation for our District 35 and the State: HB 473 Credit Union Act (Allowed credit union accreditation to remain in); HB 526 Insurance and Annuities (Allowed greater transparency for indexed); HB 510 Small Employer Credit Act (Allowed growing businesses a tax); worked each day on Teacher Health Insurance and promoted ideas to have the Governor create a working group. We have a good path forward.
These bills were very complicated and I was grateful for the opportunity to be a spokesman from the Department of Finance, Departments of Insurance, and the Department of Commerce. This was an honor to be asked and to get the water to the end of the row and signed by the Governor.
As always, I appreciate your input and feedback on issues that are important to the state of Idaho and our community. During the time the session is not in, I would still encourage you to contact me with any concerns at Rfurniss@idaho.house.gov.