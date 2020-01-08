Insider Viewpoint: Enforcement bill to protect insured drivers

Passed in 2019 and goes into effect January 1st, 2020, HB179 was brought to me by good agents that were members of NAIFA (National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors) of which I am a member and past state officer. I personally do not sell home and auto insurance, but many members do.
This bill was supported by the Insurance industry, Idaho Department of Motor Vehicles and the 2019 Legislature and the Governor. Idaho currently requires that anyone driving a vehicle have liability insurance on that vehicle. Violations were mostly discovered at the time of an accident or infraction and that was too late. Agents reported that individual policy rates would increase when due to no fault of their own their clients were hit by an uninsured driver.
According to Idaho law enforcement approximately 1000 tickets are given each month for insurance violations. These do not include warnings. Over 40 other states require insurance upon registration. It is estimated that between 8% and 25% of vehicles are uninsured depending on the location.
The bill matches VIN numbers to insurance coverage. This technology already existed at the DMV. Vin numbers are compared for 2 months and then a letter is sent out reminding the owner of a vehicle that after 30 additional days the vehicles registration would be suspended. To reinstate the registration after 30 days would require a $75 fee. Insurance can be proven by online forms and no visit to the county seat is required. Vehicles that are stored are exempt from the fee, but a simple form must be submitted online to DMV. When the vehicle is taken out of storage the Vin will automatically match and no other notice is required by the owner.
Many constituents and online followers have expressed gratitude for this long-awaited bill. No registration fee increase is needed. No additional full-time employees have been hired. DMV, Alberto Gonzalez, and staff has done an excellent job making all the forms available online, https://itd.idaho.gov/itddmv/#insuredrive. We have seen some insurance companies not reporting on a timely manner and some VIN numbers reported were incorrectly keyed in at the insurance company. Many of these glitches have been fixed.
Rod Furniss is a District 35 Idaho Representative