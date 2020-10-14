It has been an honor serving on the Eastern Idaho health board as the representative from Jefferson County with the seven other county representatives and a resident doctor who also has a Master’s degree in public health. I have enjoyed it despite our current situation. I don’t think anyone could have envisioned the position that we all find ourselves in today. I do concur with what our President said, “Don’t let it dominate your lives.” We will get through this. The question is, how will we as a community?
On March 13, 2020, President Donald Trump declared a National Emergency using the National Emergencies Act due to the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 or better known as the Covid-19. Governor Brad Little soon followed with executive orders that all non-essential businesses close and non-essential activities cease. I thought it was a mistake to go to such extremes for a virus that wasn’t here in our part of the state. Having witnessed this order and the effects it had on small businesses throughout our area was disturbing. While stimulus money became available for those suffering due to the isolation order, it still fell short in equalizing the damage felt by many.
Schools closing created a difficult situation for parents, students, and teachers. Thanks to great teachers and staff, the education continued, but even with the best of efforts, I know it fell short of what a classroom experience brings. In late June, the Governor decided to turn control over to the local health boards to do what was best for their region in dealing with Covid-19. At that point, I think many of us on the Eastern Idaho health board could feel that weight rest upon our shoulders of this added responsibility, not to mention how all the public health department employees must have been concerned. With public health care leaders’ guidance, input from local doctors, and some of our local doctors of epidemiology (study of infectious diseases), a 4 level plan was voted on and approved by the health board on July 16. This plan and additional information can be viewed on the Eastern Idaho Health District page at eiph.idaho.gov. I would encourage all to visit this page. It is very informative.
From personal experience, I can tell you that the paramount goals in devising this plan were to help our hospitals avoid being overwhelmed, to keep all our businesses open, schools open, and all other institutions. I feel if our community can accomplish that, then we will have been successful together. This plan is a living document and can be changed, and as a health board, we have looked at various ways to improve our strategies. I appreciate the constructive feedback we get from the public, and their input is all considered.
Many have asked why the metrics used for the health district’s plan aren’t using the hospital occupancy, which is a great question. The metrics being used were a forecast from hospital admissions from observation of other rates in Idaho. The other reason being is that hospital admissions are a lagging indicator of what the infection rate is. The critical level is based upon the area hospital census. If they are at 100%, including ICU and surge capacity, cannot be maintained OR crisis standards of care implemented (meaning choosing who receives the care and who doesn’t), then the critical level goes into effect. The board then may need to consider an isolation order. I sincerely hope we can avoid this situation, and our health care workers not be put in such a difficult situation.
Public health and the CDC has continually promoted the same message to mitigate the spread of Covid-19.
1. Stay home if you’re feeling sick. (It is surprising how many ignore this)
2. Maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet from people outside of family members. (If not wearing a face mask)
3. Wash hands for 20 seconds, frequently or use hand sanitizer.
4. Wear a face mask when unable to maintain a distance of 6 feet from other people. (There are exceptions for those unable to wear a face mask with this rule)
Of these, the most controversial has been the mandate for a face mask. I understand this; no one likes government intrusion; however, many want the mask mandates enforced on the other end of the spectrum. It isn’t easy to keep society focused on a common strategy with such a variance of opinion. Nonetheless, this is an exceptionally infectious disease, and I and the others on the board have looked at this as what it is, a health issue. I do not believe Covid-19 is Republican or Democrat, but if I had to guess which party it belonged to, I’d have to say it was Communist. After all, it did come from China.
With local doctors and epidemiologists testimonies, we all felt it was in the public’s best interest to issue a face mask mandate beginning at the moderate level of the health department’s plan. Several links are found on the Eastern Idaho Public Health web page on research papers on mask-wearing effectiveness. There is plenty of information on the web, how and why the face mask works, and some cool videos on YouTube with high-speed photography. The one I like on YouTube is called, “high-speed camera captures how different types of face masks work.” After watching this, I will feel much better when my dentist is wearing his face mask over his mouth and nose, looking directly into my mouth.
I look forward to a post-COVID-19 world, and I believe we all will learn a lot from this. There have been mistakes made. It is a Novel (new) coronavirus, and the science is continuing to emerge. The medical field is still in the learning stages, but they have made tremendous strides already in the way they are treating this viral infection. I think there may even be new medical technologies emerging as a result of Covid-19. I have heard about the possibility of a quick in-home test for Covid-19, which would tremendously help slow the spread. I believe Covid-19 is NOT a serious virus to the vast majority of the population, and none of us need to be afraid. Still, it can overwhelm our hospitals and health care workers if we don’t take this seriously and do what we can to slow the spread by following the guidelines our health professionals have outlined.
Jefferson County Commissioner Shayne Young
District 1, EIPH Board Member