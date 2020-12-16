Insider Viewpoint: Heap the Helmet

Central Fire District, with the kind citizens of Jefferson County and the surrounding area, have rocked it again this year with its patented 8th annual Heap the Helmet campaign. Each year for the past eight years, the Central Fire EMTs and Firefighters have set up in Broulim’s parking lot and taken donations from all who care to give. The monetary donations are converted into $20 grocery cards from Broulims and are distributed to folks who might need a little help over the holidays.
Central Fire personnel work with the various churches and food banks to get these gift cards into the hands of people who need a little extra help. They also work with sheriff deputies and Rigby city police to identify those in need.
Our guys stand out in the parking lot of Broulims with helmets and allow folks to “Heap the Helmet” with their cash donations. The citizens have been especially giving this year and a total of $6,500.00 dollars was raised over two weekends. 100% of the money collected is turned into grocery cards and distributed throughout Jefferson County and our surrounding area.
The “Heap the Helmet” idea was started by Jared Giannini and Lisa Anderson. Both are employed by Central Fire. This has turned into an annual event and our people are happy to be out in the cold collecting cash donations to help with local food banks.
“8 years ago, Lisa and I were talking one day about how we, as a fire district could give back to our community,” Giannini said. “We brained stormed and thought about buying turkeys or ham and delivering them. We spoke with a local food bank about the idea, and they stated that a grocery card would be more convenient. A person could buy the groceries they need and were not limited to one item. After thinking of a name, Heap the Helmet was created. Every year we earn more money and get to help more families in need. We would like thank everybody that donates and continues to support Heap the Helmet.”