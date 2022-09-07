Insider Viewpoint: Preparing students for the future

Jeff Gee

 Courtesy Photo

As a district we were excited to welcome our students back to school this week. It has been fun to see the eager faces of elementary school students with their new backpacks full of supplies, the nervous faces of junior high students as they move to a new building, and the excitement of high school students to be back with old friends. Thanks to the work of our incredible staff, our students came back to clean buildings, new curriculum, updated technology, revised bus routes, new staff, exciting lunch menus, and high-quality instruction. I am proud of the work we accomplished this summer and look forward to seeing students thrive in a positive learning environment.

The process of getting ready for the first day of school is just a small part of the work that goes into fulfilling the mission of the Ririe School District, “Preparing Students for the Future.” It takes a team of dedicated individuals and the support of the community to ensure that every student receives a high-quality education and the opportunity to find success. I cannot say thank you enough to the teachers, paraprofessionals, substitutes, coaches, food service staff, maintenance and custodial staff, bus drivers, office personnel, parents, and community volunteers that make this possible. This team of devoted individuals is what truly makes Ririe a great place to live and work.

