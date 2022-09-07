Insider Viewpoint: Preparing students for the future

As a district we were excited to welcome our students back to school this week. It has been fun to see the eager faces of elementary school students with their new backpacks full of supplies, the nervous faces of junior high students as they move to a new building, and the excitement of high school students to be back with old friends. Thanks to the work of our incredible staff, our students came back to clean buildings, new curriculum, updated technology, revised bus routes, new staff, exciting lunch menus, and high-quality instruction. I am proud of the work we accomplished this summer and look forward to seeing students thrive in a positive learning environment.
The process of getting ready for the first day of school is just a small part of the work that goes into fulfilling the mission of the Ririe School District, “Preparing Students for the Future.” It takes a team of dedicated individuals and the support of the community to ensure that every student receives a high-quality education and the opportunity to find success. I cannot say thank you enough to the teachers, paraprofessionals, substitutes, coaches, food service staff, maintenance and custodial staff, bus drivers, office personnel, parents, and community volunteers that make this possible. This team of devoted individuals is what truly makes Ririe a great place to live and work.
Safety is the number one priority of the school district and this summer we have made improvements to increase the safety of our students and the security of our buildings. A new access control system allows us to monitor all exterior doors and control who enters the buildings. Our technology department is in the process of installing a new camera system in the district. The new system will increase the number of cameras and provide 4K resolution to better identify students and visitors to the buildings. The district conducts monthly fire drills, partners with the local sheriff’s department to practice lockdown procedures, and has an anonymous tip line for students, parents, and patrons to report safety concerns. Over the summer the administration had the opportunity to attend a workshop on Crisis Management for School-Based Incidents for Key Decision Makers. With the information from this workshop, we will be reviewing and updating the emergency plan for the district.
As we start another school year, we are continually looking for community members to serve on committees, volunteer in schools, get involved in parent organizations, attend athletic and co-curricular activities, and become active participants in our schools. If you would like more information about opportunities to get involved, feel free to contact any of our schools or the district office. As a district and community, we are doing incredible things. I invite you to join us as we work to keep Ririe great and prepare our students for a bright future.