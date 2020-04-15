With the coming of spring, typically our schools would be buzzing with the excitement of dance invitations, graduations plans, outdoor sports, field trips and end of year programs. Covid-19 has robbed the spring of 2020 of these much anticipated events. Our halls are quiet, athletic fields are barren of athletes and the excitement has been sapped from our buildings. As educators we thrive on the life our students breathe into our classrooms, our schools and most of all our hearts. We miss them!
This virus has cheated our students of so much, but it has brought plenty of “new” with it. New questions, new ways of learning and new uncertainty. In the midst of these challenges, we push on. Teachers have been stretched like never before, learning new ways to connect with students. Parents are taking on new responsibilities to support teachers in all subject areas, as well as learning new technology, all while balancing life. Students are learning to be self-motivated, manage their time, and adapt to changes that life brings.
Over the last few weeks, we have all experienced many more questions than we have answers. However, we do have a better view of what the future may hold for education. On Monday, April 6, the Idaho State Board of Education voted in favor of extending the soft closure directive for public school districts through the rest of the school year. The board is also leaving a pathway for schools to re-open again before the school year is over, as long as public health districts deem it safe to do so, social distancing guidelines are met and the school meets a set of criteria the board will specify on April 13. What does this mean for Jefferson School District 251? On Tuesday, March 31, our Board of Trustees voted unanimously to move classes to a distance learning format until further notice. Our school year will end on June 4, just as our original calendar indicates.
Just a few short weeks into the spring sports season, all activities were put on hold by the Idaho High School Athletic Association (IHSAA). We are still hoping for some type of sports season and state tournaments. The IHSAA board will continue to monitor the recommendations from educational, health and government officials to make a determination on the future of the spring sports season. The longer the restrictions on events and group gatherings continue, the less likely a spring sports season will take place.
There are many questions about graduation for our senior class. The changes to the way we are delivering education will not have a negative impact on seniors’ graduation status. The state and local school board have been very flexible with ensuring seniors are prepared to meet graduation requirements. The state board of education has suspended several graduation requirements including: senior project, college entrance exam, and some state and federal testing requirements. Our local Board of Trustees has also suspended any graduation requirements above what the state is now requiring. We are waiting to see what restrictions may be lifted before we make any determinations on the graduation ceremony itself.
This situation has taken so much away and changed how we interact with each other; it has also brought out the best in so many ways. This is a difficult time for all of us; however, through this monumental transition we have felt more support from our community than ever before. Our teachers have put in countless hours learning new programs and developing lessons to meet students’ needs. Our food service staff has served over 30,000 meals since students left our buildings. I am so proud of how our staff has dedicated themselves to doing everything possible to support our students.
In time, this situation will pass and we will welcome our students back to fill our schools, our classrooms and our lives with their laughter and love. We will have holes in our hearts from the missed games, dances and performances. Those holes will be filled with memories of how a community came together to support each other and found the good in a hard situation. Our elementary students tell each other every day “we can do hard things;” as a community we are showing that to be true. There is not a place I would rather call home than here in our community. Thank you for your support, your patience and your kindness through this challenging change in education.
Chad Martin is the Superintendent for Jefferson Joint School District #251 in Rigby, Idaho.